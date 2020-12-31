New Year's Eve Fire Damages 3 Homes in Harvey

Three homes were damaged by a fire on New Years Eve in Harvey, officials said, and seven adults and three children were displaced. Video from Sky 5 showed intense flames and smoke coming from a home Thursday evening near 158th and Lexington in Harvey.

Dozens of firefighters from Harvey, Dolton and surrounding departments were called to put out the flames.

“My wife, she just told me to get out the house because the neighbor’s house was on fire,” said neighbor Francisco Vasquez.

Vasquez made it out safely with his family, and seconds later he said a woman and her two daughters emerged from the burning home.

“She came out from the front door. It was crazy,” said Vasquez.

Family and neighbors watched in disbelief as firefighters tried to get everything under control.

“We can replace that, but you cannot replace a soul or a life,” said neighbor Lonnie Mason.

Stephanie Gee lives across the street and knows the family.

“This could have been a different outcome,” said Gee. “They could have been in the house trapped.”

At a time when families should be celebrating the New Year, a Harvey family has lost so much. But neighbors said everything can be replaced.

“A miracle,” said Mason. “Because it could have been a lot worse. You lost that house. He got his family and the grace of God.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.