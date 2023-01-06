New XBB.1.5 Variant, Return to School Fuel Worries About Post-Holiday COVID Spike

Concerns have emerged about the possibility of a post-holiday COVID surge fueled by a new variant, recent large gatherings and the return to the classroom following winter break.

While increases in COVID cases have occurred in other parts of the U.S., weekly case numbers, hospital admissions and weekly deaths declined in recent days across Illinois, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Across the state, 26 counties are at "high" community level status, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city of Chicago, as well as of the surrounding counties, are listed in the "medium" category, as is nearly 42% of Illinois. Around 38% of Illinois is at "low" status. The remaining 20% is said to be in the "high" category.

To prevent COVID cases and hospitalizations from climbing, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, is urging people to take precautions like wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, getting booster shots and staying home if you feel ill.

“We’ve been able to remain in Medium COVID-19 Level through the holidays, which I am very pleased about, but we are by no means in the clear," Arwady said.

With the arrival of new strains, including the highly contagious "recombinant" variant XBB.1.5, metrics could potentially rise again.

"It's entirely possible we'll get into the High Level soon," stated Arwady.

COVID isn't the only concern, especially as families prepare to send their children back to school following winter break.

Dr. Juanita Mora, an allergist and immunologist, said she's seeing all kinds of respiratory infections, which include COVID, the flu and RSV.

"I’m seeing whole families impacted, so I’m treating a lot of people and a lot of symptoms," she said.

In preparation for Monday's return to the classroom, Chicago Public Schools sent a letter to parents, asking that students be tested before school and strongly recommend that masks be worn in buildings - although they aren't required.

While flu cases have also decreased in Illinois, both doctors have expressed concerns about the possibility of a post-holiday surge.

"Unfortunately for a lot of people the wake up call comes when it hits close to home, when its someone in their family, we don’t want it to get to that point," Mora said.

"I am as done with COVID as anyone in Chicago but COVID is not done with us," Arwady added.

According to CDC guidelines, anyone who contracts COVID is advised to stay home for the first five days then wear a mask for days six to 10.