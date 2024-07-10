Group behind new welcome banners in Dolton claims they've yet to be paid

The company behind new welcome banners in Dolton claim they have not been paid yet as the cash-strapped village's residents are questioning the new signs.

Donning light poles along a busy Sibley Boulevard, the banners, which reportedly cost $19,000, contain different messages on the back and the front, along with a picture of Mayor Tiffany Henyard with her self-ascribed "Supermayor" title written underneath.

"We are now millions in the hole, and this is another $19,000 that could have gone to the firemen, who have not had their pensions paid," resident Dan Lee told NBC Chicago.

Mosca Design, the vendor behind the banners, told NBC Chicago that they have not been paid for the banners and other items and are owed an outstanding balance of over $85,000.

According to Trustee Tammy Brown, the purchase was never approved by Dolton trustees.

“It is okay to have a banner – but you don’t need the mayor’s face posted down Sibley Boulevard," Brown said.

Henyard's administration continues to face criticism from residents at Village Board meetings, where many feel calls for financial transparency fall on deaf ears.

Henyard is currently the focus of multiple federal probes and lawsuits.

"It’s deeply unfortunate that this administration has chosen to squander funds on self-promotion while our fire department has gone without a contract for five years.This blatant disregard is a slap in the face to these hardworking individuals and to the creditors burdened by the millions of dollars of debt incurred by the mayor's reckless spending. Our community deserves better," Trustee Jason House said.

Henyard's administration has yet to respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.