New Video Released as Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Death of 4-Year-Old Boy

Relatives and city officials are renewing their push for answers in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy over the Labor Day weekend, releasing new surveillance video and offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Mychal Moultry Jr. was shot on Sept. 4 in the 6500 block of South Ellis in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Moultry, in town visiting relatives from Alabama, was inside an apartment building when three men got out of a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire, striking him twice in the head.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy died several days after the shooting, according to police.

Moultry’s mother Angela Gregg spoke as part of an event Saturday to raise awareness of the shooting.

“Every day I get up and I fight and every day I have to be reminded of how many days it’s been, it gets harder,” she said. “But I know that I can’t take my foot off the gas.”

Neighbors and friends helped to canvass the neighborhood, passing out flyers and urging residents with information to come forward.

Officials were also on hand, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

“We need the community to step up and say that this is not who we are as Chicagoans,” Lori Lightfoot said. “We cannot give shelter to killers.”

“We should treat these young people who lost their lives tragically as if they were our own family members,” Brown added.

Brown says that detectives believe that the shooting was gang-related, and area “actively working” on the investigation into the killing.

New surveillance video from the scene shows a dark-colored vehicle driving up the street just before the fatal shooting took place, and police are hoping that neighbors can help to identify the killers.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. Tips can be made to the Chicago Police Department, and can be left anonymously at cpdtip.org.