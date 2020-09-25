chicago transit authority

New Ventra App Hits Virtual Stores Friday

This is the biggest update for the Ventra app since its creation in 2015

ventra new wojo

The Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace announced a new Ventra mobile application to easily navigate regional trains, buses and bicycles.

The updated app features a new home screen, door-to-door trip planning, ticket purchasing, transit arrival times and nearby Divvy stations, according to a statement from CTA.

Chicago-area transit riders have used the Ventra app since 2015 primarily to purchase fares and manage travel through regional transportation systems.

Local

north riverside mall 12 seconds ago

Large Police Presence At North Riverside Park Mall

coronavirus illinois 14 mins ago

Coronavirus Illinois: State Considered ‘Higher Risk' for Travel, IDPH Data Shows

Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said that more than half of Metra customers already use the Ventra app to purchase and display tickets during a train ride.

“Now we’ve made it even more convenient and useful," Derwinski said. "And in the time of COVID-19, it’s also the safest way to buy and display tickets because it limits close contact and interactions between customers and employees.” 

CTA said that over the next few days, the app will automatically update to the new version for customers who have automatic updates enabled on the phone, changing the icon from white to blue.

This article tagged under:

chicago transit authorityCTAMetraPaceVentra App
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us