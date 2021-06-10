Evanston

New Trier High School Student Dies After Electrocuted While Walking Along CTA Tracks

New Trier's campus principal announced the death to students and staff in an email Wednesday.

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A 16-year-old girl died after she was electrocuted while walking along CTA tracks in Evanston early Wednesday.

Samantha Cerrone, a sophomore at New Trier High School, was walking with another teenage girl near the Purple Line Central Street station around 2 a.m., according to Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep.

Cerrone, of Winnetka, was electrocuted and taken by paramedics across the street to Evanston Hospital, where she was pronounced dead an hour later, Polep and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other girl was uninjured.

Autopsy results have not been released.

New Trier Winnetka Campus Principal Denise Dubravec announced the death to students and staff in an email Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that one of our students, sophomore Samantha Cerrone, has passed away following a tragic accident," Dubravec wrote.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and love go out to her parents and all of her friends and family during this extraordinarily difficult time," she said.

