New trial ordered for man convicted in murder of Hadiya Pendleton

The man convicted in the 2013 murder of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton could be heading back to court for a new trial after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a ruling by the lower court to overturn his conviction.

Hadiya's Pendleton was fatally shot at Harsh Park days after she performed at former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

This week, the man charged with shooting and killing the teen nearly 12 years ago was ordered a new trial.

“Mr. Ward is innocent, and we expect to prove that at trial,” said his attorney, Stephen Richards. “We’re looking forward to a new trial and getting back in the circuit court and preparing for trial.”

Richards represents the now 30-year-old Micheail Ward, who was found guilty in 2018 and sentenced to 84 years in prison.

But the appellate court overturned his conviction in 2023, and on Thursday, the ruling was upheld by the state’s highest court.

One of the justices recused himself, leaving the remaining six divided.

“The Supreme Court splitting three to three very unusual, but it happens,” said Richards. “I certainly seen those things before. I think the biggest deal is that the appellate court did the right thing. They reversed - even though this was a high-profile case.”

Pendleton’s murder sparked outrage and a call to action. Ward admitted to shooting Pendleton at Harsh Park, thinking she and her friends were rival gang members.

The appellate court ruled that the trial judge should have tossed out Ward’s confession and that his rights were violated during the interrogation when he told investigators on three separate occasions that he didn’t want to talk.

“This is a case that should force everyone to re-examine how police interrogate suspects and the violations of the rights here, the false confessions, and the feeding of details—all suggest that these things should be done differently,” said Richards.

Ward’s videotaped confession was a key piece of evidence for the state’s case. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement regarding the appeal being dismissed by the state’s highest court.

A spokesperson told NBC Chicago in a statement: “The CCSAO stands behind the prosecution of this case, and disagrees with the appellate court's decision. We are reviewing all legal options, and ultimately will be guided by securing justice for Hadiya Pendleton, her friends who were hurt that day, and her family and loved ones who mourn her today.”

“The State’s Attorney’s Office has two possible avenues they could pursue,” said Richards. “They could ask the Supreme Court to reconsider the ruling, or they could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case, not likely, either in my opinion, but those are the possible steps they could take.”

NBC Chicago reached out to Pendleton’s family for comment, but did not hear back.