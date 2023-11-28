New tool shows why property taxes increased in Cook County

According to the Cook County Treasurer's Office, about 81% of Cook County residents saw increases to their property taxes, while 17 percent had less and 2% saw the same bill.

Chicago's northwest suburbs were hit hardest, with some areas averaging 15% increases. In the most extreme cases, single-family homes in Melrose Park saw a 134% increase to their bill. Others in Des Plaines and Hoffman Estates felt it too.

"When somebody says, 'Hey Maria, why did my taxes go up?' pretty simple, I pull out my phone, I say, 'Give me your address,' and I show them who. Who raised their taxes and by how much," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas told NBC 5.

The office launched a new tool Tuesday where residents can type in their address and see where their tax dollars are going, and by how much it increased.

"The little red arrows show what went up, and how much it went up," Pappas explained. She hopes it will be an eye-opening experience where people can see who is responsible for the increased taxes.

“Anywhere between 55 and 80 percent of everyone’s tax bill goes towards school districts," she explained.

Libraries and park districts are also higher contributors to tax bills across Cook County.

However, the treasurer's office said 2022 was also the perfect storm with a reassessment in the northwest suburbs, loss of the COVID adjustments and increased commercial property vacancy.

“When it [taxes] goes down in commercial, residential picks it up," Pappas said. "Somebody has to pay it. ... I see a lot of reduced taxes on commercial because so many mom-and-pop places have closed. Little ice cream stores, nail shops, salons all shutting down."

A new "recapture" state law is also a contributing factor. When businesses and people are successful in appealing taxes, the law allows taxing agencies to add the amount lost to the next year's levy. It accounted for an extra $203.7 million county wide for the 2022 tax year, according to the treasurer's office.

While the northwest suburbs were hit harder this year, next year could affect more Chicagoans after reassessments.

Cook County residents can also use the tool to ensure they receive homeowner and senior freeze exemptions. They can also see if they've overpaid within the last 20 years. Pappas said the County is sitting on $79 million of overpayments.

Taxpayers can use the new tool here.