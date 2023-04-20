New Texting Service Anchored by Community Leaders Aims to Prevent Downtown Disturbances

In the wake of a weekend marked by significant teen-led disturbances in the Loop, one group wants to warn parents so they can warn their kids.

Parents for Chicago is launching a new, free service that will alert parents to troublesome gatherings using information provided by Chicago police and others.

Reverend Kevin Ashford, Sr. remembers his parents telling him it takes a village to raise a child. “And now it’s time for the village to raise up and help us guide these kids,” he said.

But to guide them, Ashford said parents need to know where the trouble is and how to keep their kids clear.

That’s why he and Chicago philanthropist Early Walker are teaming up on the system, which will use messaging technology to create an alert for when significant youth gatherings that lead to a police response occur.

Early Walker is a businessman and philanthropist who founded the anti-violence group "I’m Telling Don’t Shoot".

“This is not a Chicago Police Department problem, it’s a community issue,” Walker said.

“Unless we come together as a community with ideas and resources, this won’t end,” Walker said.

He is bankrolling the program, but is hoping other businesses will sign on to help cover some of the costs.

The system asks parents to text the word “CHICAGOKIDS” to 21000. In turn, they will receive messages about potentially dangerous teen gatherings.

Parents can also use the email parentsforchicago@gmail.com to send in tips their children may have heard about at school or seen online.