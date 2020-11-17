New Surveillance Video, Photos Released Following Shooting of 5-Year-Old Boy

Chicago police released video and photos of a light- colored SUV Tuesday, following a shooting that severely injured a 5-year-old child.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday when someone opened fire from a moving vehicle, hitting a home in the 200 block of W 115th Street in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police say a 5-year-old boy sitting inside was shot in the head while playing on an iPad.

"At the time of the shooting, there was no one on the outside of the residence as a car was passing from east to west," said CPD Commander Glenn White, of the 5th district.

CPD says the suspect fired nine rounds from the vehicle, which could be seen on camera traveling west on 115th Street.

A community activist who has been in touch with the family says they are by the boy's side at Comer Children's Hospital and are hopeful for his recovery. He's already undergone one surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

"We use the term shelter in place or shelter in home, and unfortunately home isn’t always a shelter," said Pastor Donovan Price, the founder of Solutions and Resources - Street Pastors.

Pastor Price and others are calling on the shooter or shooters to do the right thing.

"To the people who perpetrated this, turn yourself in. It’s a 5 year old. It’s our future," said Pastor Price.

Area Two detectives are investigating. They encourage anyone with information to contact CPD or submit a tip anonymously.