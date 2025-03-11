New study ranks ‘happiest' cities in US and a Midwest spot made the top 10

Happiness can come from a number of things and it appears where you live is one of them.

According to a new study from finance site Wallethub, money can only make people happy to a point, and moving to a certain city may "help you be more content."

“Research shows that having more money only increases your happiness until you’re making at least $75,000 per year – anything more you earn likely won’t have an impact. Therefore, when deciding where to live to maximize your happiness, you’ll want to pick a city that offers more than just a decent average income," Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo said. "The ideal city provides conditions that foster good mental and physical health, like reasonable work hours, short commutes, good weather, and caring neighbors.”

The company released a new study of the happiest cities in the U.S. -- and a Midwest location made the top 10.

The study looked at 180 of the country's largest cities and ranked them based on 29 "key indicators of happiness," from depression rates to income growth rates to leisure time and more.

Based on that criteria, Madison, Wisconsin, ranked at No. 7 on the list. The city ranked particularly high in the "community and environment rank."

Other Midwest cities to make the top 100 were Minneapolis, Minnesota, which came in at No. 34; Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at No. 37; Aurora, Illinois at No. 49; Grand Rapids, Michigan at No. 55; Des Moines, Iowa, at No. 65; St. Paul, Minnesota, at No. 78; and Chicago, Illinois, at No. 93.