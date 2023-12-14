New retailers, restaurants coming to The Promenade Bolingbrook, including Kids Empire

A handful of new stores, restaurants and kid-friendly experiences will soon open at The Promenade Bolingbrook in the western suburbs, a press release announced.

According to officials, a Kids Empire is expected to open at the mall in the summer of 2024. The 11,000 square-foot indoor children's entertainment center features mazes, slides, rides, games, climbing walls, ball pits and more.

FunFlatables, another indoor children's entertainment center that opened at the mall in 2019, recently relocated to a new location on Sandburg Way, the release said.

Two new restaurants are also set to open at the mall next year, the release said.

Bullvino's a Brazilian Steakhouse, will open at The Promenade in the fall of 2024, according to officials. The restaurant, which is owned and operated by Brazilian chefs, has two other locations in Minnesota, officials added.

Mago Grill is expected to open in an expanded location at the mall in the summer of 2024, the release said. According to officials, the Latin-Mexican restaurant which features steak, chicken, pork and seafood also "uses the Chef's own Grandma Paula's authentic recipes brought from Mexico."

Another shop at the mall, ChiCity Souls, opened last month. According to the release, the boutique carries high-end sneakers and streetwear.

Yorktown Center in Lombard, also in the western suburbs will also see new openings in 2024, including a Dave & Busters and a Tapville "self-pour" taproom and restaurant.