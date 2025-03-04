New stores open at popular suburban outlet mall, with more on the way

A slew of new stores recently opened at one Chicago area's most popular outlet malls, with more to follow this spring.

Several of the new stores at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, located in Rosemont, opened in 2024, according to a release, with some marking the first Midwestern outlet location for certain brands. Others are set to open in April, the release said.

“From top-of-the-line sportswear to international outdoor apparel brands, the retailers that we’ve recently welcomed to the center represent our commitment to offering our visitors a robust collection of world-class retailers to choose from,” Katie Walsh, senior marketing manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago said in the release.

In November, the outlet mall welcomed the first Midwestern outlet store for watch retailer Citizen Company Store, the release said. In July, the mall added the "first of its kind" outlet location for Norwegian outdoor apparel brand Helly Hansen, the release said.

Both stores can be found on level two of the shopping center, according to officials.

Other recent additions to the center were iconic apparel brand Lacoste, pop culture store Pop Mart, and Canadian outwear brand Rudsak, the release said.

New outlet stores coming to the shopping center this spring include outdoor apparel Arc'teryx, along with men's clothing retailer Psycho Bunny, the release added. Both stores are expected to open in April 2025.

The stores join the 530-000 square-foot mall's more than 130 designer outlet stores, ranging from high end, to family-friendly, to contemporary art, the release said.