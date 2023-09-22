New stores, apartments and more: What to know about the changes at Old Orchard Mall

Plenty of new retail shops and restaurants have opened at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie recently -- but those aren't the biggest changes set to come.

Soon, the mall will add health and wellness amenities, an outdoor plaza, and even "modern residences" as part of a massive redevelopment project the mall is undergoing.

"Our bold new vision for the center will dramatically enhance its offering and further establish it as the preeminent live, work, shop, and play destination on the North Shore," Executive vice president of operating management and development of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Geoff Mason said in a release last year.

According to the release, the development of apartments, along with new eateries, wellness facilities, a public part and a "reimagined" Lord & Taylor Space is expected to begin in 2024. Opening phases are scheduled for 2026, officials have said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further time tables were provided.

Provided by Westfield Old Orchard Mall A rendering of Westfield Old Orchard Mall's redevelopment

In June, the mall said it was in the process of incorporating more "locally-sourced" artwork throughout the space. It also added free, oversized lawn games to common spaces.

As the mall continues to undergo a transformation, here's a look at some of the new stores and restaurants that have opened recently:

Amour Vert

böhme

Goyol Cashmere

Barnes & Noble (re-opening)

Victoria's Secret/Pink (re-opening)

Bloomies (smaller, more "curated" version of Bloomingdale's which closed in 2022)

Alo Yoga

Louis Vuitton

Capital Grille

Bar Siena

Levi's

Molly's Cupcakes

Psycho Bunny

Marine Layer

Rodd & Gunn

Tory Burch

Pie Five

These stores are set to open by the end of 2023, according to a spokesperson:

gorjana

Urban Outfitters

Vuori