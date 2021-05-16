Gary

New Signs in Gary Direct People to Jackson 5's Former Home

Crews have installed signs in northwest Indiana directing motorists to the small house in Gary that Michael Jackson and his siblings called home before the Jackson 5 achieved fame.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Marlon Jackson and Tito Jackson joined several dignitaries Thursday in unveiling one of the signs outside the family’s former home.

The directional signs through the Indiana Department of Transportation direct motorists to the small white home where Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and the eight other Jackson children grew up.

The signs were placed along Interstate 80/94 as well as on local roads.

This article tagged under:

GaryMichael JacksonJackson 5
