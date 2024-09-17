Joliet

New security measures announced after social media threats directed at Joliet school

Joliet Township High School students will be searched upon entry beginning tomorrow in wake of social media threats directed at the school

By Vi Nguyen

A school district in Joliet announced new security measures to take effect immediately in response to unfounded social media threats that targeted schools.

Beginning Wednesday, all Joliet Township High School students will be searched upon entry "out of an abundance of caution."

"Absolutely everybody is scared in this day and age, you can't take stuff like that lightly," one mother said.

Many parents and community members were left feeling uncertain after threats on social media platforms targeted schools in Joliet.

On Monday, a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl were arrested for felony disorderly conduct in connection to making the threats that were deemed to be unfounded.

Joliet police said they have seen copycat threats emerge and have received hundreds of tips for their investigation of social media threats, with seven open cases on the matter.

"While in the end, we are relieved to find there is no credibility to these threats, there is a sense of frustration too that comes with it," Joliet Police Sgt. Dwyane English said.

English encouraged parents to talk with their children about the severity of online threats and the possible consequences that could come from making them.

"We encourage parents to have this conversation with their children about using technology appropriately, understanding these threats, these messages that have been spread have real-life consequences," English said.

A Joliet Township High School board meeting is scheduled to be held Tuesday night.

