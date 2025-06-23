"The Bear" will soon have fans saying "yes chef" once again as the hit Chicago-set show returns for a fourth season.

The foodie-filled series will make its premiere Wednesday, looking to finally answer the question fans have been waiting for since the end of Season 3.

The highly acclaimed series follows chef Carmy Berzatto, played by actor Jeremy Allen White, as he navigates the loss of his brother and the opening of a high-end restaurant in Chicago. The show highlights Chicago's vast culinary scene, featuring several city and suburban spots throughout each season, with cameos even from some of the city's most beloved cooking stars.

Last season followed the cast as "The Bear" restaurant aimed to find its footing, but it ended on a cliffhanger following the restaurant's first big review.

The cast has been filming since earlier this year, with casting calls being held in Chicago.

Jeremy Allen White isn't just in the city for the Hulu hit, however. He's also filming a new movie in Chicago this summer.

Allen White and Austin Butler are set to co-star in a new crime film "Enemies," which will be filmed in Chicago. The two actors were spotted enjoying a Cubs game late last month.

So what's in store for fans as Season 4 premieres this week?

Here's what to know:

When does "The Bear" Season 4 premiere?

The new season of "The Bear" premieres on June 25.

What will happen in Season 4?

While Season 3 left off on a cliffhanger, it appears is not yet the end for "The Bear" restaurant in Chicago.

A trailer released for Season 4 shows the crew battling dwindling finances, a challenging food critique and finding their footing.

Will they be able to save it?

Where can you watch "The Bear"?

The show will drop the entire season at one time on Hulu starting Wednesday.

Season 4 will feature 10 episodes.