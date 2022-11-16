New Safety Ranking Grades Illinois Hospitals. See the Full List

A new safety ranking has graded more than 100 hospitals across Illinois, leaving more than two dozen with "A" grades, a sharp increase from the same time last year, but Illinois continued to drop in rank on the national scale.

The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

In Illinois, 113 hospitals were rated, with 30 hospitals receiving "A" grades, 25 scoring "B" grades, 50 others getting "C" grades. Seven state hospitals were given "D" grades and one Chicago hospital earned an "F" rating.

That puts the state at 28th in the U.S., with 26.5% of hospitals getting an "A" grade in the bi-annual report. In the spring, Illinois was 27th.

Still, in the fall of 2021, only 18 state hospitals were listed with an "A" grade.

The top-ranked state on the list was New Hampshire, followed by Virginia, Utah, Colorado and Idaho.

Hospitals are ranked based on the number of infections, problems with surgeries, safety issues, staffing and measures aimed at preventing errors.

Here's a look at which Illinois hospitals received an "A" grade:

AdventHealth Bolingbrook - Bolingbrook, IL

AdventHealth GlenOaks - Glendale Heights, IL

AdventHealth Hinsdale - Hinsdale, IL

AdventHealth La Grange - La Grange, IL

Ascension Mercy - Aurora, IL

Ascension Resurrection - Chicago, IL

Blessing Hospital - Quincy, IL

Carle Foundation Hospital- Urbana, IL

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital - Elmhurst, IL

FHN Memorial Hospital - Freeport, IL

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital - O'Fallon, IL

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital - Melrose Park, IL

MacNeal Hospital - Berwyn, IL

McDonough District Hospital - Macomb, IL

Memorial Hospital Belleville - Belleville, IL

Morris Hospital - Morris, IL

Northwest Community Hospital - Arlington Heights, IL

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital - Winfield, IL

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital - Geneva, IL

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital - Huntley, IL

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital - DeKalb, IL

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital - McHenry, IL

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center - Peoria, IL

Rush Copley Medical Center - Aurora, IL

Rush Oak Park Hospital520 - Oak Park, IL

Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, IL

Silver Cross Hospital - New Lenox, IL

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Centralia - Centralia, IL

UnityPoint Health - Proctor - Peoria, IL

University of Chicago Medical Center - Chicago, IL

See the full list of hospital rankings in Illinois here.