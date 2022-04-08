New Safety Concerns Emerge After 2 Women Carjacked in Loop

After a decline in carjackings across Chicago, police have reported an increase in incidents, including the recent separate attacks of two women who were carjacked in the Loop.

The first incident occurred Tuesday when a 26-year-old woman was walking to her car at North Dearborn and West Washington streets. According to Chicago police, multiple suspects displayed weapons and demanded her keys.

Then, on Friday morning, a 53-year-old woman was forced out of her car while sitting at a stoplight at North State and West Washington streets.

"Our department takes this very seriously, no matter your age, and we will arrest you," Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said at a Friday news conference as he addressed the rise in incidents.

According to Brown, about 60% of those responsible for carjackings are under the age of 18.

"We are seeing young people doing multiple carjackings, that have done 3,4,5 different carjackings," he said. "Juvenile courts are having a very tough time holding them for very long, because no one has the appetite in the juvenile court system to incarcerate our young people."

As of Friday, the number of carjackings was on pace with last year, when cases were up 38%.

Such crimes remain a concern for both residents and visitors, especially in the Loop.

"On edge a little bit," said visitor Seena Rivers. "More aware and more cautious of what’s happening."

Police say if you find yourself in a carjacking, don't think twice: just give up your vehicle and get away. So far no arrests have been made in connection with either of the recent carjackings.