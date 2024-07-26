Six Flags Great America may have just welcomed a new attraction last month, but a recent social media post with cryptic messaging has many fans wondering if yet another ride could be on the way.

The message was posted Thursday afternoon, with a six-second video clip showing the eyes of what appeared to be a predatory animal, accompanied by the message "#FearTheWrath."

The short clip was captioned "it lieS thRougH the demonS eyeS."

it lieS thRougH the demonS eyeS pic.twitter.com/7VtSmWAQjW — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) July 25, 2024

The overly cryptic message spawned many more questions than answers, with comments on social media immediately questioning the seemingly random capitalization of certain letters in the caption.

The capital letters in the post spell out "SRHSS," which seemed to leave many commenters confused.

Others turned their attention towards the use of the word "demon," potentially referring to Demon, a looping roller coaster that has been at the park since its opening in 1976 and has operated under its current theming since 1980.

"If y'all take away the Demon I'm gonna be so sad," one enthusiast replied on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The park last removed a roller coaster in 2013, when the spinning family coaster Ragin' Cajun was relocated to Six Flags America, located outside Washington, D.C. in Maryland.

Another commenter wondered if this meant Demon would be undergoing a restoration, while others alluded to an unoccupied space near Demon that was formerly home to the Buccaneer Battle, a water ride where patrons riding in a boat would be sprayed by onlookers with water guns.

"Demon would be 'looking' towards the old Buccaneer Battle area," one commenter said on Facebook.

The Demon received minor restorations in 2023, most notably the removal of a makeshift rock formation that had previously encircled the coaster's second loop.

One Reddit post highlighted that teasing was also taking place inside the park, with a promotional poster featuring a message that reads "Shedding Skin" alongside "#FearTheWrath."

Some coaster enthusiasts on Reddit speculated that the area of Buccaneer Battle and Demon combined could be used for a large new roller coaster. The park last received a new roller coaster in 2019, when the record-breaking Maxx Force opened.

While the park hasn't welcomed a new roller coaster in five years, a new flat ride, Sky Striker, debuted at the park last month.

Though many enthusiasts began searching for subliminal messages and started to imagine their dream coaster at their home park, other commenters on Facebook had a more simple explanation for the post, believing the message is simply promotion for "Fright Fest," the Halloween-themed festival that takes place at Six Flags parks throughout the month of October each year.

The rumors come on the heels of the merger between amusement park giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair, which created the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

The company teased towards new investments in both rides as well as food and beverage, with the post-merger entity operating 42 amusement and water parks across 17 states.

Official plans for the park remain unknown.