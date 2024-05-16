New report reveals top baby names in Illinois for 2023

A new list has revealed the top baby names in Illinois and while many mirror a national list released last week, there are a few names that stand out as different from the rest of the U.S.

A report from the Social Security Administration Thursday unveiled the top 100 names for the state for 2023 given to babies born in 2023.

The ranking follows a list last week that showcased the top baby names for both boys and girls across the U.S.

While many of Illinois' top-ranked names fell in line with the U.S. ranking, there were a few that stood out.

Noah was the most popular boy baby name in Illinois. Meanwhile, Liam was the most popular boy baby name for 2023 in the U.S. Noah, however, took the No. 2 spot nationally.

Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls in 2023 for both Illinois and the U.S.

According to the release, the agency began compiling "top baby names" lists in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

The only names in Illinois' top 10 that didn't appear in the national ranking were Benjamin and Michael for boys and Sofia for girls.

Here are the top 10 Illinois baby names:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Top 10 boys' names in 2023:

Noah Liam Oliver Mateo Theodore Henry Benjamin Lucas James Michael

Top 10 girls' names in 2023:

Olivia Emma Mia Sophia Charlotte Amelia Sofia Ava Evelyn Isabella

In the U.S., the top names were:

Top 10 boys' names in 2023:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Top 10 girls' names in 2023: