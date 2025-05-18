New report finds elevated levels of arsenic, cadmium in rice

A new report released by advocacy group Healthy Babies Bright Futures found elevated levels of arsenic and other heavy metals in a wide range of rice samples conducted nationwide.

According to the report, 100% of the 145 rice samples taken for the study contained some levels of arsenic, with over 25% of the samples exceeding the FDA action level for infant rice cereal.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Arsenic, which is naturally present in soil, is absorbed into rice, like many other crops. However, rice tends to accumulate significantly more inorganic arsenic, with the report identifying the staple crop as a "concerning source of exposure."

The tests conducted also showed an elevated level of cadmium in samples, with a saffron-seasoned rice containing lead levels far above other samples.

Rice's arsenic levels were significantly above those found in other grains that were tested, including barley, quinoa and farro. The 66 samples of nine alternative grains contained 69% less overall heavy metal contamination than rice.

However, the testing did determine there were three types of rice that were found to have consistently lower heavy metal levels: California-grown rice, Thai jasmine rice and Indian basmati rice.

While these alternative types of rice and grains offer consistently lower levels of heavy metals, they are also typically more expensive, with recently instituted tariffs raising the average price for rice.

While 10% tariffs are currently in effect, tariffs of 36% on Thai jasmine rice and 26% on Indian basmati rice are set to begin in July.

The report advises families to cook rice like pasta in a no-cost action, which can reduce the arsenic content in rice by up to 60%.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This step can also be performed in rice cookers, where the rice can be partially cooked in extra water, then drained and finished cooking with just enough fresh water, according to the report.

The report also specifies that the health risks from elevated arsenic in rice aren't linked to short-term exposure, but rather from low-level, sustained chronic intake, particularly at vulnerable stages such as pregnancy, infancy and early childhood.

The full report can be found here.