New renderings show what Chicago Fire stadium in ‘The 78' could look like

Fans are getting a first look at what the Chicago Fire's $650 million new stadium near downtown Chicago could look like.

Renderings released late Monday show what's planned for the new facility, which will sit in what's known as "The 78," the city's unofficial 78th community area near the central business district.

News of the team's decision to build the new stadium was first announced in early June.

The stadium, which will be financed by club owner and Chicago native Joe Mansueto, will serve as the anchor for "The 78," a 62-acre development located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road.

“I love this city and its architecture,” said Joe Mansueto. “This stadium is adding to Chicago’s iconic skyline, so I want it to look timeless. It will look like it’s always belonged here, but with the modern innovations required for a world-class soccer club.”

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said the stadium plans are "reshaping the future of soccer in Chicago," calling the design "one of the most ambitious stadium projects in Major League Soccer history."

With the renderings came new details of what is slated to come in the massive project -- and when.

Here's what to know:

What features will be added to Chicago Fire's new stadium?

As part of Monday's announcement, the team revealed the new stadium will be able to seat roughly 22,000 fans.

The stadium's design was crafted by Gensler in what the team called "Chicago School" fashion "with the enduring elegance of the warehouses that represent the city’s grit and hard work."

“The vision for the Chicago Fire FC stadium was set during our interview with the team — to exemplify 'MLS 3.0' and establish a new standard for the fan and hospitality experience,” Kirk Funkhouser, principal-in-charge at Gensler, said in a statement. “We design every space with an eye toward elevating the match day experience and look forward to delivering an exceptional venue that Chicagoans, players, coaches, and staff will enjoy for years to come.”

The facade will consist of brick, steel and glass, while the bowl is designed "to prioritize the match viewing experience with seating positions that are dramatically lower and closer to the action."

Inside will feature a variety of so-called hospitality spaces, amenities and premium seating options, which include up to 50 suites, more than 500 Loge seat and 3,500 Club seats.

"An exposed steel canopy over the seating bowl will help enhance the intimacy of Fire matches by directing light and crowd noise back to the pitch, creating an environment that will enhance the Fire's home-field advantage," a release stated.

There will be a dedicated section built "for the most passionate fans," which is designed to hold up to 2,000 die-hard fans on bleachers.

“We are creating a fortress for our team and a home for our fans,” Dave Baldwin, Chicago Fire FC president of business operations, said in a statement. “The open-air stadium with grass playing surface and intimate environment is intentional to give our team an edge and bring our supporters even closer to the team they love.”

What will it look like?

Here are the newly released renderings of the stadium plans:

What will happen at the stadium when the team isn't playing?

Officials said they aim to hold other sporting matches in the stadium, including international soccer matches and rugby matches, along with entertainment events like concerts, festivals, charity events, trade shows and more.

“With this stadium, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to catalyze investment that transcends The 78, benefiting area residents while drawing visitors to this vast expanse of downtown riverfront,” Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, said in a statement. “Our plan gives us the flexibility to consider every aspect of the fan experience - not only before, during, and after matches, but throughout the year.”

Can you buy season tickets?

The club is now accepting deposits for season ticket memberships at the new stadium at DearChicago.com, the team announced.

Details on the selection process will be released "soon," according to their release.

Those who are already season ticket holders will get priority for the upcoming stadium.

Where is The 78?

The soon-to-be developed Chicago neighborhood, in the South Loop, sits on Roosevelt along the Chicago River. The name for the new neighborhood, "The 78," was given its name to reference Chicago's 77 officially defined "community areas."

"Set along an unprecedented half-mile of riverfront, The 78 is 62 acres framed by Roosevelt Road, Clark Street, Chinatown’s Ping Tom Park and the Chicago River," a website for The 78 said. "From this site will rise Chicago’s most connected, progressive, forward-thinking neighborhood - ever."

The area for The 78 was originally created from a landfill project to straighten the South Branch of the Chicago River that ran from the 1910s to the 1920s. At this time, the space was used as a rail yard. According to “The 78”’s development website, in the 1970s the rail lines were removed and the space was vacant by 1977.

Former Chicago mover and shaker Tony Rezko bought the land in 2001 and had plans for mixed-use development, but those plans never went anywhere. Development group Related Midwest bought the property in 2016.

What else is coming to The 78?

The stadium is expected to be just one part of the massive development plans for The 78.

Designers said the "walkable, pedestrian-oriented campus will create a dynamic, 24/7 district with new residential and commercial buildings, a half-mile riverwalk, and a network of interconnected community spaces that support year-round programming."

The area would also feature considerable public transit access, according to developer Related Midwest, with three CTA lines stopping right at Roosevelt and State Street, just a couple of blocks east of the property: the Red, Green and Orange Lines.

To start, developers say a number of restaurants and storefronts are expected to join the space.

When will it be built?

Construction at The 78 is slated to begin by the beginning of 2026, officials said, with the new stadium expected to open in 2028.