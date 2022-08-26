New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza

Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy.

Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.

The restaurant review site put out its list of the best pizza places in Chicago based on ratings from its "small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors," noting that "pizza can become a heated topic in Chicago."

"Family feuds spanning generations have been started by people giving their opinions on deep dish vs. tavern-style. And new styles have crept in too, creating whole new types of pizza fights for us to have," the ranking states. "But we fight because we care, and we care because pizza is a nearly perfect food that everyone likes."

Topping the list is Pequod's Pizza, which got a rating of 8.7 from the site thanks to its unique structure, caramelized crust and minimal sauce.

"Pequod’s serves pan-style pies, with sauce underneath the toppings (unlike traditional Chicago-style deep dish, which has sauce on top)," the review states. "What sets Pequod’s apart from the average pan-style is its “caramelized” crust, also known as the burnt edges of crispy cheese surrounding the pie. The crust itself is thick and airy with a great crunch, and the pies only have a little bit of sauce."

Second on the list is a very different style of pizza, with North Side staple Spacca Napoli ranking at 8.6.

The Ravenswood eatery is known not for its deep dish but for Neapolitan-style zas.

"They have bubbled, puffy edges and the thin crust is just perfect. And while you could only get them for dine-in or takeout before, they’re now also available for delivery," editors wrote.

Rounding out the top five were Pizza Friendly Pizza in Ukrainian Village, Professor Pizza in Humboldt Park, and Vito and Nick's in Ashburn.

The Infatuation says its reviewers show up unannounced at restaurants, pay for their food and visit multiple times before writing reviews. Its pizza list spans all styles of pizza in Chicago, from deep dish to tavern-style.

With the exception of Lou Malnati's, not many popular pizza chains in the city made the cut in the full ranking.

The list is similar to a previous ranking that made waves in the spring from Tasting Table, which also listed Pequod's, Spacca Napoli and Vito and Nick's among its top selections.

In June 2021, Pequod's Pizza, located at 2207 N Clybourn Ave., was also ranked No. 5 among the best pizzas in the U.S. in a report from Big 7 Travel.

Pequod's serves Chicago's iconic deep dish pizza, as well as soups, salads, pastas, wings and desserts, among other Italian dishes. The Near North Side spot also has a location in Morton Grove, located at 8520 Fernald Ave.

