New Portillo's restaurant with unique format opens in Chicago suburbs

Known nationwide for Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, Portillo's has once again expanded their footprint in the Chicago area, this time with a different kind of location than what diners may be used to.

Located in Orland Park at 20 Orland Square Drive, the new location offers pick-up only, making it the third Portillo's restaurant of its kind in Illinois.

The new location opened for business Thursday.

"Unlike traditional restaurants, the new Portillo’s Pick Up in Orland Park does not have an indoor dining room," the release said. "Instead, the smaller-footprint restaurant features the brand’s new Restaurant of the Future design with two drive-thru lanes, as well as an inside pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com, through the Portillo’s app or third-party delivery platforms."

Despite the smaller footprint of the new restaurant, guests can still expect to find a full menu of Portillo's staples such as Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake at the new spot, the release said.

According to a spokesperson, the Portillo's Pick Up in Orland Park takes credit card as a form of payment only. The decision follows a recent move from the restaurant to shift to cashless payments in drive-thru lanes.

The Orland Park location joins two other suburban Chicago pick-up-only locations in Rosemont and Joliet, the release said. Overall, the franchise has more than 90 restaurants across 10 states.