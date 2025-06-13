The Environmental Working Group has officially released their annual "dirty dozen" report for 2025, and some new items have made their way onto the list.

The report details the 12 fruits and vegetables most contaminated with pesticides.

2 new items, blackberries and potatoes, made the cut this year.

Here's a full breakdown of the "dirty dozen," listed in order per the EWG.

Spinach

According to the EWG, spinach has more pesticide residues by weight than any other type of produce. Although its often considered a healthy-eating staple, the nutrient-packed vegetable may not always be safe.

The EWG said three-fourths of non-organic or conventional samples of spinach are contaminated with permethrin, which is banned for use on crops in Europe. Permethrin, at high doses, can cause tremors and seizures by overwhelming the nervous system.

Strawberries

Strawberries are consistently found on the dirty dozen list. The EWG said they are the fresh produce item that is most likely to be contaminated with pesticides residue even after being rinsed before eating.

According to the EWG, the average American eats 8 pounds of strawberries a year, meaning they also ingest pesticides. Some of these pesticides include chemicals banned in Europe and linked to cancer and reproductive damage.

Kale, Collard and Mustard Greens

Leafy greens are another healthy-eating staple often found to be contaminated. Last year, the EPA issued an emergency suspension of DCPA, a chemical often attached to these greens. DCPA was labeled a "possible carcinogen" in 1995 and shown to produce "significant risks to human health," according to the EPA.

The EWG's report said kale, collards and mustard greens had levels of more than five different pesticides, including up to 21 different pesticides on just one sample.

Grapes

Grapes are not a new addition to this list and have in the past also been named as an item on the "dirty dozen" report.

The EWG did not provide a more detailed description of the pesticides and risked associated with grapes.

Peaches

The EWG's analysis found an extensive number of pesticides and chemicals on Georgia's famous state fruit.

According to the EWG, 59 different pesticides were found on peaches. Additionally, over 65 percent of peaches tested had residues of four or more different pesticides. Finally, it was determined that a singular peach sample could have traces of up to 19 different pesticides.

The detected pesticides included fungicides and insecticides that can harm insects, people and wildlife.

Cherries

Cherries have also made the dirty dozen list before.

The EWG did not provide further analysis about the specific pesticides and chemical found on cherries in their most recent report.

Nectarines

Nectarines, another item that's made the list before, clinched a spot again for 2025.

This year, the EWG's report did not provide a more detailed description of pesticides or chemicals found on the popular fruit.

Pears

In the 2025 report, the EWG said the number of pesticides found on pears was a "dramatic jump" from previous years. According to the report, six out of 10 non-organic pears tested by the Department of Agriculture had traces of five or more pesticides.

The EWG said 95 percent of samples had at least one pesticide, and 89 percent of samples had at least two. 70 percent had four or more. The most common pesticides found were fungicides and insecticides.

Apples

We've always been told an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But the EWG's report warns of pesticide exposure including diphenylamine and nitrosamines.

Diphenylamine, found on 60 percent of tested non-organic samples, does not pose a risk to human health, according to the Department of Agriculture. Nitrosamines are cancer-causing chemicals that can form on apples when diphenylamine combines with nitrogen-containing compounds, according to the EWG.

Blackberries

Blackberries are one of the new items on the dirty dozen list. Prior to the 2025 report, they had not been included in the top 12 list. The fruit was tested for the first time in 2023 by the Department of Agriculture, and at least one pesticide was found in 93 percent of samples.

The most common chemical found on blackberries was cypermethrin, classified by the EPA as a possible human carcinogen.

Blueberries

Blueberries are another fruit returning to the list for the year 2025.

In the Department of Agriculture's latest round of testing, pesticides were found on 90 percent of samples. Phosmet and malathion were the most common chemicals found, which kill insects and can be toxic to the human nervous system.

Potatoes

Potatoes, another newcomer to the list, are the most consumed vegetable in the U.S. The USDA found the vegetable to have high concentrations of chlorpropham, was found to have potentially hormone-disrupting properties.

Over 1000 samples of potatoes were tested by the USDA, and 90 percent of the samples had traces of chlorpropham.

For more on the potential dangers of fruits and vegetables and how to protect yourself, read the full analysis here.