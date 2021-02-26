New Photography Exhibit at 360 CHICAGO to Feature Captivating Images From 2020

The 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck at the iconic John Hancock Building, which has drawn guests from around the world with its views overlooking the city, lakefront and skyline, opened for a new exhibition Friday.

Running Feb. 26 through April 30, guests can turn their attentions inward while experiencing "Apart, Together," a retrospective exhibit that spotlights the work of eight Chicago photographers whose images captured the challenges, resilience and experiences millions faced amid the pandemic and social unrest of 2020.

“The message in general is that we all went through this together. We went through this really challenging time and it would be disservice if we didn’t grow and learn from our experiences…just having these discussions with each other through art, through photography is one way to help us grow as a city and as a community,” Robby Nichols, marketing manager for 360 CHICAGO's Observation Deck, said.

This will be the first of 360 CHICAGO’s photography exhibits that will focus on local artists capturing the importance of social change and positive movement forward.

In May, the first solo artist exhibition will feature the work of Harvey Pullings, II, one of the featured artists during "Apart, Together" and a native of Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood and Princeton Park.

“At 360 we know we have a responsibility to represent the people of Chicago because we get visitors from all over the world. We’ve always had a focus on highlighting the work of local artists and local photographers and we feel that the way that they portray things is very powerful and it’s important for us to showcase them,” Nichols said.

General Admission tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for youth (ages 3-11) and free for children under 3 years of age.

Tickets for the John Hancock Building's TILT thrill ride cost $8 per person, but do not include admission to the observation deck.

Guests should first purchase a valid on-site admission ticket to gain access to the observation deck and TILT.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.360Chicago.com or in person at 360 CHICAGO’s ticketing desk, based on availability.