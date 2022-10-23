New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn

Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.

The scammers demand a cash payment from the victims as a "voucher" to avoid arrest, the department said. Officials added that the callers may also be attempting to track residents' locations to rob them.

"We would like to assure the public that at no time will the Lake County Sheriff’s Department ever contact a civilian by phone demanding payment for an arrest warrant," the department said in a release. "Furthermore, officers do not contact members of the public to warn them before making a legitimate arrest."

The department said it is working to identify the callers. Those with information about the scam are encouraged to contact the department at (219)755-3346.