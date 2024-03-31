New phase of Interstate 80 construction begins Monday in Will County. Here's what to expect

An extensive overhaul of Interstate 80 in suburban Will County will enter a new phase of construction beginning Monday, increasing the likelihood of slowed traffic and longer travel times.

The newest stage of a $1.3 billion reconstruction project will rebuild and widen a 12-mile stretch of the interstate from River Road in Shorewood to Wheeler Avenue in Joliet, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Overnight lane closures will occur in the coming weeks as crews establish a work zone and shift lanes. Drivers should anticipate the following closures:

Week of April 1

9 p.m. to 5 a .m. - Overnight lane closures in both directions of I-80 between Rowell Avenue and Gougar Road

Week of April 8

9 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Overnight closures on westbound I-80 between River and Ridge roads. Road crews will shift the westbound lanes of I-80 between River and Ridge roads onto temporary pavement, officials said.

Week of April 15

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. - Overnight closures in both directions between River and Ridge roads. During the closure period, eastbound I-80 will be shifted over to the westbound lanes, and traffic will be separated with concrete barriers.

The work zone will be extended between River Road and Wheeler Avenue later in the spring, leading to additional lane closures, according to IDOT.

While two lanes will remain open in each direction throughout the project, drivers will encounter narrowed lanes and closed shoulders across the 12-mile stretch. IDOT, in a news release, recommended that drivers expect delays, allow for extra travel time and be prepared for slowed or stopped traffic.

Previous aspects of the overhaul focused on replacing several bridges, including those that carry Wheeler Avenue and Shepley Road over the interstate. Both projects were completed in December. Efforts to replace the Briggs Street and River Road bridges were expected to be finished in the fall of 2024.

As work progresses on the primary lanes, additional construction will take place on the I-55, Larkin Avenue, Richards Street and Briggs Street interchanges. All of the ramps at the Richards Street interchange will be shut down later this year and won't reopen until 2025, according to IDOT. The I-55 and Larkin Avenue interchanges will be rebuilt and reconfigured in 2025 and 2026, leading to closures at various times.

The new phase of construction won't wrap up until 2025 or 2026, according to IDOT. The final stage, which is slated to begin in 2026, will include the reconstruction of the Center Street and Chicago Street interchanges and the replacement of bridges over the Des Plaines River.

The overall project will be substantially complete by the end of 2028, according to IDOT. Landscaping, bridge demolition and other work will likely extend into 2029, however.

The several-years-long effort will rebuild and redesign a total of 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox, with a focus on improving travel times and reducing congestion in the busy corridor.