New Navy Pier project gets green light from Chicago. Here's what it could look like

A long-awaited project that would bring a marina to Chicago's Navy Pier has gotten the green light from Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration, with groundbreaking on the project possibly beginning within a few months.

The project, which organizers hope could open by the summer of 2025, aims to offer mooring facilities for boaters from Chicago and the Great Lakes, while also offering limited space for fishing, sailing and diving.

Additionally, lunch, dinner and overnight stays will be available via reservation upon the opening of the marina.

The marina is expected to offer 6,400 lineal feet of broadside mooring for vessels up to 130 feet in length, with floating and fixed piers included.

Amenities at the marina will include power and water hookups, pump-out service and an amenity facility with restrooms, showers, a lounge and a ship's store.

In addition to being pet-friendly, the marina will also include a bicycle repair station for those looking to do some exploring around the area after arrival.

Organizers are now expected to finalize designs for the project in anticipation of groundbreaking beginning within the next several months.