New Museum of Science and Industry exhibits highlights Spider-Man's legacy

On Thursday, May 22, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago will unveil its newest exhibit- a tribute to a Marvel legend.

The traveling exhibit titled 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing- The Exhibition', now swinging its way into Chicago, showcases the history and legacy of Spider-Man, from his first 1962 comic book appearance to his current iconic status.

The immersive exhibit features original artwork by legendary creators, rare comic books and behind-the-scenes looks at how the “Spider-Verse” leapt from the page to movies, TV and video games, starting with Spider-Man's first appearance in 1962’s 'Amazing Fantasy #15' up to his most recent depictions in series like Marvel Animation's 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' and Marvel's 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends.'

Visitors can take pictures with life-size statues and see iconic film costumes and props.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 8, 2026. More information about the exhibit can be found here.

Tickets are on sale on the museum website.