New Museum of Ice Cream in Chicago Releases Tickets, Announces Grand Opening Date

Chicagoans are in for a sweet treat this summer.

The new Museum of Ice Cream is set to open July 16 in the former Chicago Tribune building in the city's Streeterville neighborhood.

In the latest among seven other locations nationwide, the Michigan Avenue museum allows visitors to learn about the history of ice cream, play at the dessert-themed indoor carnival, relax in a "sea of pink clouds" in a balloon room and throw virtual cherries at each other in an integrative game, a release said.

Naturally, museum-goers will also have the chance to try five dessert stations, featuring unique items like ice cream hot dogs and shaved ice, along with seasonal treats.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adults can sip on one of the signature pink cocktails, which each contain a different flavor, according to organizers.

Vegan and allergen-free treat options will be available for guests with dietary restrictions, as well.

Tickets went on sale here on Wednesday, starting at $36 for a weekday trip and $44 on the weekends.