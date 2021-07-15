New Million-Dollar Tip Hotline Aims to Curb Chicago Gun Violence, Mayor Reveals

A new tip hotline in Chicago will offer up to $1 million in monetary rewards for those willing to provide information on incidents of violence across the city using illegal firearms, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday.

The tipline will operate through the Chicago Police Department, according to Lightfoot, and specifically call on citizens to report illegal guns used in the city.

"We're setting up a structure for people to provide tips anonymously, if you so desire to point us to the presence of illegal firearms," Lightfoot said. "If they are in a house, down the block in a car in a secret stash, we are calling on our residents to overcome your fears, to no longer be hesitant to report the presence of illegal firearms."

She added that details on the new hotline will be released at a later time.

The announcement comes on the heels of two mass shootings in a 12-hour period Wednesday in Chicago and community calls on city officials to make a change.

Just after midnight Wednesday, at least five people were shot in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. Just 12 hours later, five more people were shot near 79th and Justine Streets.

The first of the two mass shootings happened in the 4600 block of West Monroe when a man who walked up to a group and opened fire.

At least five people were injured in the shooting, including two women who were shot in the buttocks. Both were listed in good condition at area hospitals. A 25-year-old man was shot in both legs, but is also in good condition, and a 34-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, but refused medical attention.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, and was also listed in good condition.

In the second shooting, a group was standing on a sidewalk near the intersection of 79th Street and Justine Street at approximately 12:09 p.m. when a car pulled out of an alley and three men got out of the vehicle, according to police. The three men opened fire, striking at least five people, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill.

Two of the victims, both adult males, were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition with unspecified injuries.

A woman suffered a graze wound to her face, and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Another man also suffered a graze wound to his ankle, and he refused treatment at the scene, according to police.

A fifth victim was transported to Christ Hospital, but updates on the victim’s identity or condition were not immediately available.