New migrant shelter in Portage Park to house up to 350 people

Preparations for a new migrant shelter in Portage Park are in the works, according to 30th Ward Alderwoman Ruth Cruz.

In a press release sent out by Ald. Cruz, the City of Chicago and the Archdiocese of Chicago have agreed to

open a migrant shelter at the former St. Bartholomew Catholic School, located at 4910 W. Addison St. The school

closed earlier this year.

The new location, part of an initiative from faith groups to help provide housing for migrants as the winter season draws near, was selected after negations between the City of Chicago and the Archdiocese of Chicago, the release said.

According to Cruz, the shelter plans to host migrants as early as mid-January of 2024. The Department of Family and Support Services staff are expected to manage the shelter's operations while accommodating between 300-350 people, the release said.

The new shelter will follow the consistent rules that Chicago area migrant shelters have in place, the release said. There will be 24/7 security, entry and re-entry screenings, frequent building checkups, and an 11 p.m. curfew.

The shelter will not permit visitors, walk-ins, drugs or alcohol.

Residents of Portage Park will have the opportunity to learn more about the shelter at an informational session hosted by Ald. Cruz in the upcoming weeks, according to the release.

The new shelter comes as a proposed Brighton Park migrant shelter was paused by Gov. J.B. Pritzker following the release of an environmental impact report. Another proposed shelter, in Amundsen Park, will also not move forward, following resident pushback.