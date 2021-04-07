elgin vaccine

New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Opening in Elgin

A new mass COVID vaccination site is launching in suburban Elgin Wednesday, open to all eligible Illinois residents, with the capacity to administer hundreds of doses of vaccine each day.

The new site is at Elgin’s Eastside Recreational Center, located at 1080 East Chicago Street, and will be run through a partnership between Kane County and the state of Illinois, with National Guard assistance, and in collaboration with Cook County and the city of Elgin.

It will operate six days a week, officials said, with exact hours and days not yet finalized and partially based on vaccine availability. The site will have the capacity to administer 270 doses a day to all eligible Illinois residents.

Vaccinations at the Elgin site are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at this website kanevax.org or by calling 855-4-KaneVax (855-452-6382).

"This site creates more access to vaccine for our residents and will provide greater reach for us to help vulnerable populations that have been more impacted by COVID, including our African American and LatinX populations," the Kane County Health Department's interim Executive Director Kathy Fosser said. "Our strategy to protect all of our residents utilizes these mass vax sites, partnerships with other clinical partners and mobile teams.”

Illinois officials said the Elgin location is the 11th mass vaccination site that the state is supporting across Cook and the collar counties.

Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):

DateLocationAddressAppointmentDaily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenAdams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center		300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/2,100
Now OpenCook County: Tinley Park Convention Center18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
Now OpenCook County: Triton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County: South Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County:
Former K-Mart		1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenCook County:
Former HOBO		7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160 
Now OpenDuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 12015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, ILhttps://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine1,000
Now OpenGrundy County:
Shabbona Middle School		725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/540
Now OpenJackson County: Banterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenJackson County: Carbondale Civic Center200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/540
Now OpenKane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.https://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenKane County:
Former Sam’s Club		501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/750 
April 7Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenLake County:
Community Based Testing Center		102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL		https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US  400 
Now OpenMadison County:
Gateway Convention Center		1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php1350
    Now OpenSangamon County:
Orr Building		Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL  http://www.SCDPH.org, (217) 210-8801  1620
Now OpenSt. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville ILhttps://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department1080
April 2Will County:
Former Toys R Us		3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL  		https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw  800 
Now OpenWinnebago County: Former K-Mart1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL  https://www.wchd.org/  1350
  Now OpenCity of Chicago: United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=ILChicago/ Cook County Only
Now OpenDeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center		1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, ILhttps://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/County residents only
Now OpenLake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, ILhttps://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_USIndividuals who live and work in County
Now OpenMcHenry County:
Former K-Mart		1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock ILhttps://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations  County residents only
Now OpenMcLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena		101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL  https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine  County residents only
Now OpenRock Island County:
Camden Centre		2701 1st Street East, Milan IL  https://richd.org/County residents Only
    Now OpenVermilion County:
Danville Community College		2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only
  Now Open  Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only

