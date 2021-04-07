New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Opening in Elgin

A new mass COVID vaccination site is launching in suburban Elgin Wednesday, open to all eligible Illinois residents, with the capacity to administer hundreds of doses of vaccine each day.

The new site is at Elgin’s Eastside Recreational Center, located at 1080 East Chicago Street, and will be run through a partnership between Kane County and the state of Illinois, with National Guard assistance, and in collaboration with Cook County and the city of Elgin.

It will operate six days a week, officials said, with exact hours and days not yet finalized and partially based on vaccine availability. The site will have the capacity to administer 270 doses a day to all eligible Illinois residents.

Vaccinations at the Elgin site are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at this website kanevax.org or by calling 855-4-KaneVax (855-452-6382).

"This site creates more access to vaccine for our residents and will provide greater reach for us to help vulnerable populations that have been more impacted by COVID, including our African American and LatinX populations," the Kane County Health Department's interim Executive Director Kathy Fosser said. "Our strategy to protect all of our residents utilizes these mass vax sites, partnerships with other clinical partners and mobile teams.”

Illinois officials said the Elgin location is the 11th mass vaccination site that the state is supporting across Cook and the collar counties.

Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):