New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Opening in Elgin

A new mass COVID vaccination site is launching in suburban Elgin Wednesday, open to all eligible Illinois residents, with the capacity to administer hundreds of doses of vaccine each day.
The new site is at Elgin’s Eastside Recreational Center, located at 1080 East Chicago Street, and will be run through a partnership between Kane County and the state of Illinois, with National Guard assistance, and in collaboration with Cook County and the city of Elgin.
It will operate six days a week, officials said, with exact hours and days not yet finalized and partially based on vaccine availability. The site will have the capacity to administer 270 doses a day to all eligible Illinois residents.
Vaccinations at the Elgin site are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at this website kanevax.org or by calling 855-4-KaneVax (855-452-6382).
"This site creates more access to vaccine for our residents and will provide greater reach for us to help vulnerable populations that have been more impacted by COVID, including our African American and LatinX populations," the Kane County Health Department's interim Executive Director Kathy Fosser said. "Our strategy to protect all of our residents utilizes these mass vax sites, partnerships with other clinical partners and mobile teams.”
Illinois officials said the Elgin location is the 11th mass vaccination site that the state is supporting across Cook and the collar counties.
Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Now Open
|Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|Cook County: Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County: South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former HOBO
|7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|1,000
|Now Open
|Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott
|970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|750
|April 7
|Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center
|1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center
|102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|400
|Now Open
|Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Sangamon County:
Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org, (217) 210-8801
|1620
|Now Open
|St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|April 2
|Will County:
Former Toys R Us
|3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL
|https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw
|800
|Now Open
|Winnebago County: Former K-Mart
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|City of Chicago: United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|Now Open
|DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Lake County Fairgrounds
|1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|Individuals who live and work in County
|Now Open
|McHenry County:
Former K-Mart
|1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
|https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
|County residents only
|Now Open
|McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Rock Island County:
Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County:
Danville Community College
|2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport
|22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only