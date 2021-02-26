New Mandatory 10-Digital Dialing Order For Part of Chicago Area Effective This Fall

Residents in part of the Chicago area using area code 708 will be required to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls, Illinois officials announced Friday.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said the dialing order, effective Oct. 24, will be put in place to ensure users can dial 9-8-8 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022.

Residents in the 708 area code, which includes parts of Cook and Will counties, will be required to dial 1 before continuing with the remainder of the phone number when making a call, according to the Commerce Commission.

Since the Federal Communications Commission began the orders last July, 37 states and 83 area codes have been impacted by the changes, a release said.

The Commerce Commission reminded that any automatic dialing equipment such as life safety systems, fax machines and fire or burglar alarms will have to be reprogrammed from 7-digit numbers to the 10-digit numbers.

Customers will not have to change phone numbers, according to a release, and the price of a call will not change due to the dialing extension.

Here's a list of cities in the 708 area code in the Chicago area: