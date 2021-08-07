flag display act

New Law Requires Illinois to Purchase American, State Flags Made in US

A new law requires state agencies and public institutions to only purchase American and Illinois flags manufactured within the U.S.

The legislation, originally House Bill 605, amends the Flag Display Act to ensure all Illinois institutions, including court houses and public schools, only purchase American-made flags.

According to the Flag Display Act, American and Illinois state flags are deemed "necessary supplies" for agencies and institutions and, thus, can be paid for from public funds.

Democratic Illinois Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rep. Dave Vella sponsored the legislation.

“There’s no reason for us to be flying American and Illinois flags made in other countries,” Stadelman said. “This legislation rights a wrong while supporting local manufacturing and business economies at the same time.”

The newly signed law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

