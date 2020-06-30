indiana laws

New Indiana Laws Ban Drivers Holding Phones, Hike Marriage Age

Other new Indiana laws include tougher penalties on stores that sell smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 years

Using a handheld cellphone while driving will become illegal in Indiana under a new state law taking effect this week.

The move aimed at combating distracted driving is among numerous laws going onto the books Wednesday. It was approved by the state Legislature this year.

Other new laws include tougher penalties on stores that sell smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 years, and a requirement that anyone younger than 18 obtain a judge’s permission before getting married.

The new driving law allows cellphone use by motorists only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.

