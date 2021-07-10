illinois road signs

New Illinois Road Signs Direct Drivers to Charging Stations

The signage is part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels, and a push by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to increase the number of electric vehicles on Illinois roads.

Generic Highway
NBC 5 News

New signs are popping up along Illinois highways to let drivers of electric vehicles know where they can refuel.

The signs are being posted on designated “alternative fuels corridors” and will direct drivers to stations that offer alternative fuels, with the first signs focused on electric charging stations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says future signs will direct drivers to sites for liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The signage is part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels, and a push by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to increase the number of electric vehicles on Illinois roads.

Local

1 hour ago

Chicago's Forecast: Soggy Sunday

West Englewood 2 hours ago

2 Men Fatally Shot Outside West Englewood Gas Station

The Federal Highway Administration has designated 145,000 miles of interstate as alternative fuel corridors. In Illinois they include stretches along Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

illinois road signscharging stationsillinois road sign
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us