New Illinois laws taking effect New Year's Day include changes to life-saving allergy medication

The new year will bring new laws to Illinois, with dozens of changes ranging from transportation, medical insurance and safety taking effect as 2025 begins.

Among the new laws taking effect will make a difference for those who have life-threatening allergies.

Beginning on Jan. 1, insurance companies will be required to limit the price of a twin pack of epinephrine injectors to $60 or less.

The life-saving medication currently costs up to $600 and expires each year.

“I’m such an advocate for this new law, I’m so happy to see it go into effect," Chicago allergist Dr. Juanita Mora said. "This is a decision between life and death.”

Mora says the high cost of epinephrine injectors meant many people who needed them didn't have it.

"We have 1.2 million people in the state of Illinois that are going to benefit from this," she said. "Because who needs epinephrine or adrenaline injectors? People who have life threatening food allergies. That’s one in every 10 adults and one in every 13 children."

Mora hopes the lower cost will encourage everyone with a life-threatening allergy to carry an injector. She also encourages restaurants, airlines and other public places to have the injectors on hand in case of emergencies.

