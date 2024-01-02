17 new Illinois laws you may not know about that could impact your car, home, job and more

A new year doesn't just mean new resolutions -- it also means new laws.

More than 300 new Illinois laws will go into effect this year, with impacts to health, transportation, education employment and more.

And while some of those laws may only apply to a specific group of people or workers, a great number of other laws could have affects on many.

Here's a look a 17 laws that could impact your car, home, job, health and more.

Paid leave for nearly all Illinois employees

SB 0208: Nearly all Illinois employees will now be eligible for a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year. Employers can offer more if they choose to do so.

Vehicle theft hotline

HB 2245: Cook County (or any county that exceeds three million residents) will be required to establish a vehicle theft hotline to facilitate the location of stolen vehicles.

No scrolling or video conferencing while driving

HB 2431: A person is not allowed operate a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device to participate in any video conference or access any social media site.

Fuzzy hanging dice in your car is now allowed

HB 2389: No vehicle shall be stopped or searched by law enforcement solely because of a violation of driving with any object placed or suspended between the driver and front windshield, rear windshield, side wings, or side windows.

No E-Cigarettes near building entrances

HB 1540: Prohibits the use of e-cigarettes in public places and within 15 feet of entrances

Your gas, electric can't be shut off under certain circumstances

HB 1541: Prohibits utility companies from shutting off gas or electric services for residential users due to nonpayment of bills on days when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees, or there is a heat watch, advisory or warning.

An app that provides updated 'travel conditions' must be created

SB 1526: The Department of Transportation must develop a mobile app that provides motorists with updated travel conditions.

Students must learn about the dangers of allergies

HB 3932: Students in grades 9-through-12 shall be educated on allergen safety, including ways of recognizing symptoms and signs of an allergic reaction, and steps to take to prevent exposure to allergens, and how to safely administer epinephrine.

Notice ahead of automatic renewals

SB 0328: Businesses are required to give clear notice to a consumer before a contract is automatically renewed.

Adds protection for same-sex marriages

HB 1591: Creates additional protection for same-sex marriages in Illinois by repealing parts of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution Act that says marriages are void in Illinois if they are void in other states, and where it says individuals who live in another state, obtaining a license in Illinois, need a signature from their state.

Price-gouging limits

HB 3957: Manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors will be required to abstain from price gouging in the sale of essential off-patent and generic drugs.

Expands ISP's firearm knowledge about guns used in Illinois crimes

HB 2412: Requires the Illinois State Police to use "all reasonable efforts" to make publicly available key information related to guns used in Illinois crimes that are reported and investigated to the ISP.

Ban on library book bans

HB 2789: Adopts the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights that says that materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. The bill also prohibits the practice of

banning specific books or resources.

Holds doxers accountable

HB 2954: Provides a person a right of action against someone who commits the offense of doxing.

More clearly defines expiration dates on food

HB 3849: Defines “quality date,” “safety date,” and “sell by date” and requires the Department of Agriculture and Department of Public Health to publish information to encourage food manufacturers, processors, and retailers to voluntarily use uniform terms on food product labels to communicate quality dates and safety dates.

Building a home? It needs an EV station

SB 0040: Creates the "Electric Vehicle Charging Act" which requires newly constructed single-family homes and constructed or renovated multi-unit residential buildings to include EV charging systems.

Requires coverage for certain preventative screenings

SB 1282: Medicaid, private insurance plans, and government employee insurance plans must cover preventative screenings for liver disease for individuals aged 18 to 65 at high risk for liver disease.

