New Floating Habitats Installed on North Branch

Several new floating habitats have been added to the North Branch of the Chicago River as the building of a mile long “eco-park” continues to get underway, according to a press release from the Shedd Aquarium.

Building of the installations began this past Saturday along the western wall of the canal next to Waste Management’s property and was facilitated by local non-profit Urban Rivers and the Shedd Aquarium.

The additional floating habitats include over 5,000 plants and are over 5,000 square feet in size and accompany the existing installations that make up the “Wild Mile,” which is described as a mile-long “eco-park,” according to the release.

The project has been under construction since 2017 and aims to bring wildlife back to the North Branch, provide a platform for education as well as create a greenspace for the community, according to Shedd Aquarium officials.

Another period of construction on the floating habitats is scheduled for next month.