New Field Museum exhibit will feature rare specimen not seen anywhere else in U.S.

This summer in Chicago, the Field Museum is turning up the heat - and the chills - with its new exhibit, featuring a rare specimen not seen anywhere else in U.S.

The "Reptiles Alive" exhibit opens Friday, introducing Chicagoans to 20 live reptiles from all around the world, including venomous snakes, lizards, and one of the world’s largest pythons - all in one place.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Developed in partnership with Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, the new exhibit introduces species like a baby alligator, a spitting cobra, a 14-foot python, and a Cuban rock iguana.

“I think that it’s really important that people who might be apprehensive about snakes or other reptiles get a chance to meet them up close. These are all very shy, skittish animals,” Ben Miller, exhibition developer at the Field Museum, said in a statement.

The exhibition features real-life animals along with high-tech displays and interactive models that explain how reptiles survive.

Visitors will be able to see the only known specimen of the spider-tailed horned viper on display here in the United States - an extremely rare snake. Through the glass, spectators will be able to examine and see exactly how the snake operates.

Dr. Sarah Ruane, the curator of herpetology at the Field Museum, said she hopes this experience helps visitors see reptiles in a brand new light.

The exhibit will officially open Friday, and run until April 2026.

Visitors will be required to have an all-access ticket in addition to general admission to explore the full exhibit.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Details: