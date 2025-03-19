Brand new festival joins Brookfield Zoo spring event lineup

For the first time, Brookfield Zoo will be holding a "Spring Fest" this April.

The event, filled with celebrations, music and activities will honor Earth month and the start of the spring season.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 12 and April 13 throughout the zoo. The event is free with general admission or membership to Brookfield Zoo.

But what will the festival offer?

On the east mall of the zoo grounds, there will be live music playing throughout the weekend from local performers. In addition to music, there will be an art fair throughout the grounds showcasing work for sale by local artists, with an emphasis on connection to the animal world.

The art fair will feature paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more.

To celebrate trees for Earth month, there will be a "tree doctor clinic" by Bartlett Tree Experts. The clinic runs both days, and offers tips and resources on keeping trees healthy. On Sunday, Bartlett will cohost a community tree planting.

The festival will include a variety of other activities including coloring, birdwatching, virtual reality, the carousel, a Ferris wheel, face paint and more.

Throughout the weekend, the zoo's animal care professionals will be holding "zoo chats" to teach about different animals at the zoo. For a full list of the zoo chats, as well as more information on the festival, visit the Brookfield Zoo website.