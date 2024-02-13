New exhibit centered around blood at Field Museum inspires collaboration with local restaurants

In a city full of seemingly endless culinary options, Chicago residents may not see the world-renowned Field Museum as a place involved in expanding their palate.

Thanks to a new collaboration with local chefs, Chicagoans can dive into dishes with what may be an intimidating ingredient to many while receiving a discount to the Field Museum's newest exhibit in the process.

"Blood Appetit" will allow Chicagoans to get a taste of dishes that include blood from a wide range of cuisines in commemoration of the "Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches" exhibit that features real and fictional characters who prey on blood for survival.

The partnership highlights multiple Chicago restaurants, including Mott Street and Taqueria Chingon, the latter being included in part for their morcilla, or blood sausage, tacos.

While more restaurant partners are expected to be announced in the coming days, Frontier West Town and The Wiener's Circle are also among the participating restaurants.

Following their meal, customers receive a discount code to visit the Field Museum's "Bloodsuckers" exhibit.

Reservations can be made here, with dates ranging from Feb. 19 through March 8.

More information on the "Bloodsuckers" exhibit, which is currently open, can be found here.