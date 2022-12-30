New Exhibit Based on Pompeii to Open at Museum of Science and Industry in 2023

A new exhibit that places visitors back in time into the ancient Roman city of Pompeii is slated to open at the Museum of Science and Industry in February 2023.

"Pompeii: The Exhibition" opens on February 23, with advance tickets on sale. The exhibit aims to bring visitors to the historic commercial port and economic center that was destroyed more than 1,900 years ago from an eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

From marble and bronze sculptures to jewelry, gladiator armor and weapons, visitors will be immersed with a multimedia experience that simulates what life was like in the ancient city.

The exhibit also includes a holographic gladiator display, along with a trip to Mount Vesuvius where visitors can witness a 4D simulation of the destructive eruption. Additionally, more than 150 artifacts throughout the exhibit display the everyday life of those who lived in Pompeii, chronicling the religion, work and entertainment of residents of the ancient city.

"Pompeii: The Exhibition" is scheduled to run through Sept. 4, 2023, with advance reservations highly recommended due to anticipated demand.

Access to the exhibit is not included as part of the museum entry fee, requiring a separate, timed-entry ticket.

The prices for tickets are as follows:

Ages 12+: $18

Ages 3-11: $14

Members: $9

Annual fund members: Free

More information on the exhibit, memberships and how to find tickets can be found here.