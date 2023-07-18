Chicago is about to get a major taste of the East Coast -- and we aren't talking about pizza.

New England fan-favorite seafood brand Legal Sea Foods will soon open its first Chicago restaurant, a press release from the brand's parent company PPX Hospitality Brands said. According to officials, the eatery will be located at the base of Marina City Towers in River North, at 315 N. Dearborn St.

The restaurant's next door neighbor will be Marina City anchor Smith & Wollensky, which is also under the PPX Hospitality umbrella.

"We are thrilled to bring Legal Sea Foods to Chicago," Legal Sea Foods President and COO Matt King said in a press release. "Chicago’s vibrant dining scene and diverse palate presents a huge opportunity for us to showcase a uniquely 'Legal' seafood experience to Chicagoans," King said, adding that the new riverfront location will soon be dubbed the brand's "Midwest flagship."

The brick-and-mortar location follows the brand's "virtual kitchen" that in 2020 was set up inside Smith& Wollensky to '"test the waters," officials said.

The new location will feature an "expansive space" that includes two levels of outdoor and indoor dining and will feature the brand's signature New England flare, including Inaugural clam Chowder, Baked Haddock- Anna's Way, plus a variety of oysters, shellfish and lobster, along with sushi, nigiri and sashimi, the release said.

The Boston-based restaurant is slated to open in this winter, officials said.