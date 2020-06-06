New Emergency Alert Program for Chicago Businesses

The city of Chicago has set up a new emergency alert program specifically for the business community.

The initiative was announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday, just days after many businesses were looted and damaged amid unrest following protests across the city.

Business owners and managers can text "CHIBIZ" to 67283 or visit www.chicago.gov/chibizalerts to receive the targeted alerts.

Businesses that opt-in will also be directed to submit a few business-specific details so that the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection as well as the Office of Emergency Management and Communications can send alerts to specific areas of the city as needed, according to a news release.