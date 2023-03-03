New Details Reveal Why Secret Service Was Involved in Raid of Lisle Business

More details are coming to light after Secret Service agents were involved in a raid and subsequent investigation of a business in Lisle earlier this week.

On Wednesday, NBC's Sky 5 helicopter captured footage of officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, raiding a business at around noon, near the intersection of Ogden and Yackley Avenues.

It has since been revealed that S&P Solutions was the target of the raid, a business that was accused of illegally owning and operating cryptocurrency kiosks, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office in Ohio.

The cryptocurrency kiosks in question were being operated in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties in Northeast Ohio.

According to officials, 69-year-old William Suriano of Riverside and Reza Mehraban of Naperville were both arrested on Wednesday, facing numerous charges, including money laundering and tampering.

Mehraban's son, 45-year-old Sonny Mehraban, was also taken into custody in Miami Beach, Fla., officials said.

According to the prosecutor's office, federal law enforcement agencies received support from local police departments in the Chicago suburbs in both the arrests and raid.

Prosecutors said that S&P Solutions, operating as "Bitcoin of America", were illegally owning and operating cryptocurrency kiosks throughout Northeast Ohio without a money transmission license.

The three individuals also falsely represented their money-transferring capabilities to state regulators in an effort to avoid detection, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Secret Service agents seized 52 Bitcoin of America ATMs in Northeast Ohio, with 41 seizures in Cuyahoga County and 11 seizures in Lorain County.

Officials said there was no evidence of illegal cryptocurrency kiosks being owned and operated in Illinois.

All three men were indicted Wednesday on the following charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

One count of conspiracy

Eight counts of money laundering

Eight counts of receiving stolen property

33 counts of license requirement violation

Five counts of tampering with records

One count of possessing criminal tools

One count of taxation

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.