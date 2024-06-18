New details released on Justin Timberlake's arrest, including what he allegedly told officer

New details have been released surrounding the arrest of famed singer Justin Timberlake and what happened in the moments leading up to it.

According to authorities, Timberlake was arrested by police in New York and now faces a DWI, or driving while intoxicated, charge.

The Sag Harbor Police Department said Timberlake, 43, was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for "failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."

He was stopped by an officer and "upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," the department said in a release.

A complaint filed in court later Tuesday indicated the officer said Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath."

"He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the complaint read.

According to police, Timberlake told the officer, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

He was arrested, processed and held overnight before being arraigned in court around 9:30 a.m.

The complaint noted that Timberlake refused a chemical test.

The rules surrounding a DWI, according to the New York DMV, include a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher "or other evidence of intoxication."

Timberlake was ultimately released on his own recognizance.

The arrest comes just ahead of Timberlake's scheduled performance in Chicago.

The former *NSYNC boy band member is scheduled to play at the United Center both Friday and Saturday as part of his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

It's unclear how or if the arrest will impact the shows, however.

Neither the singer nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment. The United Center also did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

As of Tuesday morning, the concerts remained listed on the United Center's website.